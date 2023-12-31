In a first, Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar welcomes 2024 with New Year eve celebrations

For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, New Year celebrations were held in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir had organised a musical event at Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower area).

Hundreds of people gathered at the clock tower to participate in the New Year celebrations.

The locals as well as the tourists visiting Kashmir Valley attended the function and were extremely excited about holding celebrations at the very famous clock tower in Srinagar. The locals from various parts of Srinagar city attended these New Year celebrations and were extremely excited to be a part of it.

"I am extremely excited to be here today. I had heard about these celebrations being held at the clock tower in Srinagar and I asked my father to take me here so that I can witness the celebration and bring in New Year from here. Lal Chowk has never seen these scenes before and being a part of the celebrations makes me feel lucky. I also like the lighting and decorations that have been done across the Srinagar city especially Lal Chowk, which is completely changed after being converted into a smart city,” said Hibba, a local.

The tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley were also surprised to see celebrations being held at Srinagar‘s Clock, Tower area. Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg are completely sold out and all the hotels and guest houses are fully booked. The start of the New Year for Kashmir. Tourism is better than last year .2022 broke all the previous records of tourist arrivals in the Kashmir Valley and now the government hopes that 2024 brings in more tourists as compared to 2023.

"We wanted to be in Kashmir on New Year. We wanted to experience the and now seeing celebrations being held in Srinagar‘s Ghanta area. We are super excited. We have already been to Gulmarg Pahalgam and Sonamarg and we are planning to go to some other places as well. We are enjoying our trip to Kashmir Valley and ask others to come to Kashmir once as well, we are hoping that we get to see the snowfall during our stay in the valley and we want to wish everybody across the country a very happy New Year, said Ashish, a tourist.