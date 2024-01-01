LIVE TV
India: Tesla car spotted in Bengaluru traffic, creates buzz on social media

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Tesla car spotted in India's Bengaluru city.  Photograph:(Twitter)

A Tesla model X was spotted on the streets of Bengaluru city, taking social media by storm. 

Tesla's Model X, a famous sports utility vehicle, made waves on social media after being spotted on a road in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

The red-coloured vehicle attracted attention near the Cubbon Park metro station, specifically at Minsk Square. Two distinct photos of the car circulated online, one capturing the vehicle at a traffic signal and the other showing it in motion.

Viral posts and user reactions

The posts featuring the Tesla Model X garnered significant traction with various retweets and user comments. Notably, discussions arose regarding the purpose of the vehicle's presence, with some speculating that it might not be a mere test drive.

A key observation mentioned by users was the Dubai number plate, leading to discussions on whether the car was privately owned or possibly used for an official visit.

User comments reflected a range of opinions on the nature of the Tesla Model X's appearance. Some users asserted that it could be part of an official visit, stressing the allowance for driving foreign-registered vehicles for a limited period. Others contended that the vehicle seemed more in line with a privately owned car, potentially registered in Dubai.

The social media conversation extended beyond photos, with one user sharing a video of a similar vehicle spotted in Koramangala a few days back. 

Also watch | Tesla's new strategy after winning over EV lovers

Tesla's Indian venture in 2021

In 2021, Tesla took a significant step towards its Indian expansion by launching Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd.

This move was part of the company's strategy to establish a manufacturing plant and research and development wing in India, marking a crucial development in Tesla's engagement with the Indian market.

The subsidiary, headquartered in Bengaluru, appointed Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein as directors. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

