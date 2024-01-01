India: Tesla car spotted in Bengaluru traffic, creates buzz on social media
A Tesla model X was spotted on the streets of Bengaluru city, taking social media by storm.
Tesla's Model X, a famous sports utility vehicle, made waves on social media after being spotted on a road in the Indian city of Bengaluru.
The red-coloured vehicle attracted attention near the Cubbon Park metro station, specifically at Minsk Square. Two distinct photos of the car circulated online, one capturing the vehicle at a traffic signal and the other showing it in motion.
Tesla test drives Bengaluru roads 👌.— North BangalorePost (@nBangalorepost) December 30, 2023
📍Minsk Square #Tesla #India #Bengaluru #ElectricDrive#BengaluruRoads#FutureOfMobility#TechInnovation pic.twitter.com/7A2HbS9SU6
Viral posts and user reactions
The posts featuring the Tesla Model X garnered significant traction with various retweets and user comments. Notably, discussions arose regarding the purpose of the vehicle's presence, with some speculating that it might not be a mere test drive.
A key observation mentioned by users was the Dubai number plate, leading to discussions on whether the car was privately owned or possibly used for an official visit.
User comments reflected a range of opinions on the nature of the Tesla Model X's appearance. Some users asserted that it could be part of an official visit, stressing the allowance for driving foreign-registered vehicles for a limited period. Others contended that the vehicle seemed more in line with a privately owned car, potentially registered in Dubai.
The social media conversation extended beyond photos, with one user sharing a video of a similar vehicle spotted in Koramangala a few days back.
Tesla's Indian venture in 2021
In 2021, Tesla took a significant step towards its Indian expansion by launching Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd.
This move was part of the company's strategy to establish a manufacturing plant and research and development wing in India, marking a crucial development in Tesla's engagement with the Indian market.
The subsidiary, headquartered in Bengaluru, appointed Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein as directors.
