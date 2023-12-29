Elon Musk's Tesla to set up first Indian manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Tesla will soon be entering the Indian market and its first manufacturing plant is likely to be set up in the Indian state of Gujarat next year.



The ongoing negotiations for establishing the EV maker's first manufacturing unit in India are in their final leg and are likely to reach a conclusion soon, as per media reports. The announcement regarding the establishment of a Tesla manufacturing unit in the state will most probably take place in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit which is scheduled to be held in January 2024, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

The Indian state of Gujarat has been a strategic location for setting up businesses for years now. Already, the state is home to manufacturing units of automakers like Maruti Suzuki. The Tesla manufacturing plant's possible location can be Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera, as per a report published by the Ahmedabad Mirror.



Till now, no official announcement has been made by the state government or the EV on this matter.

Minister hints at Musk's investment in Gujarat

Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel had recently expressed optimism regarding Elon Musk's chances of making an investment in Gujarat.



Speaking at a Cabinet briefing on Thursday (Dec 28), Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that awareness and alignment of Gujarat run parallel with the overarching goals of Tesla.



He further emphasised that the government has been actively discussing with Tesla the finalisation of the deal for the establishment of the manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Watch: Gravitas: Safety concerns over Tesla's robot attack & fatal car malfunctions mount As per media reports, Gujarat has been the top destination for setting up Tesla's manufacturing plant not just because of the policies adopted by the state government but also because it boasts of proximity of ports which enables the export of the EV maker's products.



Tesla can easily increase its exports from India from locations like Sanand because they are at a short distance from Kandla-Mundra port in Gujarat.



In 2003, the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit's tenth edition will celebrate "20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". The summit serves as a global platform for knowledge sharing, business networking and strategic partnerships for sustainable development and inclusive growth.