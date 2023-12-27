Robot at Tesla's Texas factory attacked engineer, leaving a 'trail of blood': Report

Robots are the future, yet, many warn that the technology is a danger to humans. Lending weight to this warning, in a shocking incident, at Tesla's Giga Texas factory near Austin, a malfunctioning robot reportedly attacked an engineer.

As per a Daily Mail report, the incident occurred on November 10, 2021, in the section of the factory floor where vehicle chassis is initially assembled.

The incident adds to concerns about workplace safety and the risks associated with automation.

The injuries

Witnesses reported that the robot, designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminium car parts, pinned the Tesla engineer, who was programming software for other robots nearby. The engineer suffered injuries to his back and arm, leaving a "trail of blood" on the factory surface.

The incident happened a couple of years back and was disclosed in a 2021 injury report filed by Tesla to Travis County and federal regulators.

Also read | Research team converts human cells into ‘bots’ that repaired tissue damage

The injury report, submitted to maintain tax breaks in Texas, claimed that the engineer did not require time off from work.

A brief entry makes mention of a "laceration, cut, open wound" suffered by an "engineer", and identifies the "cause object" as a "robot".

Is it all good?

As per the report, an attorney representing Tesla's Giga Texas contract workers has flagged concerns about under-reported injuries at the factory.

Talking to Daily Mail, the attorney, Hannah Alexander of the non-profit Workers Defense Project, citing her conversation with factory workers, said instances where injuries were not accurately reflected in Tesla's reports to authorities.

As per Alexander, the under-reporting stretches to a worker's death on September 28, 2021. However, as per a report from the Travis County medical examiner, the worker, a contractor named Antelmo Ramírez, died of heat stroke. This reportedly happened while the construction worker was helping build Tesla's over 2,000-acre long Giga Texas factory.

Also read | Scientists develop wireless charger that can be fitted inside human body, dissolve later

"My advice would be to read that report with a grain of salt," she said.

"We've had multiple workers who were injured," said Alexander, adding, "and one worker who died, whose injuries or death are not in these reports that Tesla is supposed to be accurately completing and submitting to the county in order to get tax incentives."

Tesla is yet to release a statement on the issue.

Tesla's sub-par safety standards

Last year, Workers Defense Project filed a complaint on behalf of workers at Giga Texas, with the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It alleged that Tesla's contractors and subcontractors gave some hires false safety certificates.

Previously, state regulators and investigative journalism non-profits have also voiced similar concerns about Tesla under-reporting cases.

An earlier report by the Center for Investigative Reporting's Reveal team found that to evade state regulators, Tesla had misclassified a number of on-the-job accidents and injuries as 'personal medical' cases.

Another report by California OSHA investigators found that, in 2018 alone, the company left out 36 injuries in its mandatory government filing.