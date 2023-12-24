Scientists develop wireless charger that can be fitted inside human body, dissolve later

Scientists have developed a wireless charging device that can be fitted under the skin to charge the bioelectronic devices in the body. The product has shown promising results when tested in rodents. If a similar level of success is seen in humans, it would mean medical implants can get rid of the clunky batteries and wiring that come with them.

Why the device is needed?

Wireless charging devices are required due to the fact that most bioelectronic devices, including sensors and drug-delivery systems, are limited by the capacity of onboard batteries.

If these systems are attached to an external source of power, the risk of infection getting spread increases significantly.

So, scientists came up with the idea of developing these flexible, under-the-skin chips. According to a research paper published in the journal Science Advances, these chips are biodegradable and can adapt to the shape of tissue during a procedure.

"Our prototyped power supply system represents an important step forward in advancing a wide range of biodegradable implantable medical devices with its potential to provide effective and reliable energy solutions," study co-author Wei Lan, a professor of electronics in the School of Physical Science and Technology at Lanzhou University in China, was quoted as saying by Live Science.

How does the wireless device work?

Diverging from batteries that store energy chemically, these supercapacitors store power in the form of electrical energy.

Despite holding less energy per unit compared to batteries, they boast a high power density, allowing for substantial energy discharge.

The researchers incorporated this prototype into a biodegradable chip-like implant, seamlessly integrating energy harvesting and storage.



The implant, when attached to a medical device, ensured a consistent power supply by directing power through the circuit into the capacitor.

In experiments with rats, the wireless implant functioned effectively for up to 10 days and completely dissolved within two months, confirming its biodegradability.

There's potential for extended durability by reinforcing the protective polymer and wax layers enveloping the system, as suggested by Lan.

Concerns and limitations

Despite these promising outcomes, the prototype faces challenges before human testing.

In drug-delivery experiments, rats with uncharged implants displayed some passive drug release, and the team has yet to establish a mechanism for turning the device on or off, as it ceases operation only when it depletes power.

Watch: New evidence suggests size of the Sun could be smaller × Future research will need to address concerns regarding the device's size and achieve full biodegradability.