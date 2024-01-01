Africa, Brazil take steps to halt donkey trade, dealing supply blow to Chinese ejiao medicine

The donkey skin trade, crucial for China's traditional medicine ejiao, faces challenges as the African Union and Brazil move towards banning the slaughter and export of donkeys, affecting a key supply source for China's booming industry.

China's massive annual demand for over five million donkeys, primarily for ejiao, relies heavily on imported skins due to domestic shortages.

This high demand has led to cruel treatment of animals and theft from farmers who depend on donkeys for their livelihoods.

African Union's stance: A 15-year ban proposal

The African Union, comprising 55 member countries, endorsed a report advocating a 15-year ban on donkey slaughter and skin export.

In Brazil, a bill to ban donkey and horse slaughter, recently passed in agricultural and environmental commissions, is set to be reviewed by the parliamentary constitution and justice committee.

Brazil, a significant market for donkey skins, acknowledges the cultural importance of donkeys and their role as a symbol of resilience.

The proposed bans in Africa and Brazil will significantly impact the supply chain of donkey skins to China, disrupting two major markets.

This development prompts hopes from The Donkey Sanctuary for the ejiao industry to explore sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives.

China's voracious appetite for ejiao, demonstrated by a soaring market from 19.6 billion yuan in 2013 to 53.5 billion yuan in 2020, poses risks to global donkey populations.

With about two-thirds of the world's donkeys in Africa, the industry's impact extends beyond China, affecting the socio-economic fabric of communities.

Donkeys, crucial for social and physical mobility in some of Africa's poorest regions, face challenges due to theft and affordability issues.

Donkeys' slow breeding pace exacerbates the problem, leading to concerns about their availability as traditional working animals for marginalised communities.

The surge in China's demand not only risks the supply chain but also fuels an illegal trade, with stolen animals contributing to a significant portion of the imported hides.