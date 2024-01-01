India declares Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist

The Indian government on Monday (Jan 1) declared Canada-based Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to a report by the news agency ANI, Brar was charged under the UAPA for his involvement in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

The home ministry's action (to charge Brar) comes while exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the UAPA. The ministry added his name as a 56th terrorist in the fourth schedule to the act, the report said.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, belongs to Punjab's Muktsar Sahib city. He is currently living in Canada's Brampton. Brar had been associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. He is the mastermind behind the murder of Indian politician and rapper Sidhu Moosewala and has also been involved in many high-profile criminal cases.

According to the home ministry, Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony, and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.

There have also been reports that Brar backs the Khalistan movement. However, he has denied this.

Another Canada-based gangster declared terrorist by India

A few days back, the Indian home ministry declared another Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist under the UAPA. The ministry said that Landa was a member of the Babbar Khalsa International- which is listed as a terrorist organisation by New Delhi.

Landa was involved in a rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021. He was also involved in various other criminal cases related to the raising of terror modules, extortion, and killings.