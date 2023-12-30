India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist under UAPA

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Canada-based gangster, 33-year-old Lakhbir Singh Landa, a terrorist under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to Indian security agencies, Landa was involved in a rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021, among other terrorist activities.

Earlier in September, India’s anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward for information about five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias "Rinda" and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias "Landa".

BKI is a Khalistani militant organisation, currently active in the US, Canada, the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and Pakistan.

Indian investigators believe that Landa, along with others, had been engaged in recruiting new members of the BKI by promising them monetary benefits.

Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa?

Originally from Tarn Taran in Punjab, Lakhbir Singh Landa is now reportedly residing in Alberta, Canada, having fled there in 2017, as per media reports.

A close associate of Harvinder Singh, a gangster-turned-terrorist based in Pakistan, Landa reportedly collaborated with the pro-Khalistan terrorist organisation 'BKI.'

Landa faced his first legal trouble in July 2011 when he was registered for murder under the Arms Act at Harike Pattan. Since then, he has accumulated a total of 18 criminal cases, facing charges such as murder and drug smuggling.

Before he escaped to Canada, the Punjab Police had filed the last case against Landa, charging him with kidnapping in Moga.

According to certain media reports, Lakhbir Singh was identified as a primary conspirator in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Additionally, there are suspicions that Landa played a significant role in plotting the placement of an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a sub-inspector's car in Amritsar.