From extortion to buying fancy yachts, this is how Khalistanis funded and flourished

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed a complex financial network linking Canada-based top Khalistani leaders and gangsters to money generated in India through extortion, smuggling, and other illicit activities.

This nefarious wealth not only fuels their violent activities in both India and Canada, but also finds its way into unexpected investments, including yachts, movies, and even the Canadian Premier League.

Furthermore, this investigation reveals that the money derived from gangsters has also been funnelled into clubs and bars in Thailand, accentuating the global scale of these financial activities, reported the Hindustan Times.

Funds transcending borders

The NIA's probe has exposed a series of financial transactions spanning from 2019 to 2021, where amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh ($6.5K) to ₹60 lakh ($72.2K) were sent by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Canada and Thailand through the hawala route.

Bishnoi, working closely with Khalistani groups in Canada, particularly with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) leader Lakhbir Singh Landa, was a key figure in this illicit operation.

According to the NIA's charge sheet, money collected through extortion, illegal liquor, arms smuggling, and other illicit activities was transferred to Canada, specifically to one Satbir Singh alias Sam, for further investment and to fund radical activities of pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs).

The charge sheet identifies Sam as the pointsperson for managing ill-gotten funds in Canada, mentioning investments in yachts, film financing, and the organisation of the Canadian Premier League. Bishnoi, currently incarcerated, confessed to receiving funds from Sam on multiple occasions.

The NIA's revelations include transactions such as ₹2 lakh ($2.4K) sent monthly to Goldy Brar in 2021, two payments of ₹20 lakh ($25k) each to Brar in 2020, ₹50 lakh ($60K) given to Sam in 2020, and a total of ₹60 lakh ($72K) distributed to both Brar and Sam in 2021. While the agency has yet to provide detailed information on the nature of these investments in Canada, it is clear that substantial amounts were involved.

The probe also uncovered that funds collected by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were funnelLed to Manish Bhandari in Thailand through hawala.

Bhandari, reportedly, used these funds to invest in nightclubs and bars. Additionally, when members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang traveled to Thailand, Bhandari provided them with accommodation and logistical support.

Highlighting the collaboration between Bishnoi's gang and PKEs, the NIA charge sheet reveals that Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) leaders sought experienced shooters in India.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with its extensive presence across multiple Indian states and Union territories, filled this void, offering an array of illegal services. For Indian gangs, partnering with PKEs and terror groups offers access to advanced weaponry, money laundering opportunities, and the means to relocate members abroad through the PKE network.