Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve, four killed

Russian-installed authorities on Monday (Jan 1) claimed that Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13.

In a video on Telegram, the Russian-installed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said: "As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded."

The attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk, Pushilin said further accusing Ukraine of "having an aim to cause as much harm as possible to the civilian population because it used cluster munitions".

He added that Ukraine used cluster munitions. The US has supplied Kyiv with cluster munitions, in a move that was criticised even by its own allies. Cluster munitions are a controversial weapon designed to disperse or release tiny explosives. They explode mid-air and scatter bomblets over a wide area, and also pose a lasting threat.

Moscow hit Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve, with Kyiv saying it had foiled a "record" number of drones launched by Russia.

Russia will 'intensify' attacks

The report came on the same day when Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after an unprecedented attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod.

The attack killed 24 people and left over 100 wounded in Belgorod on Saturday. It came after Moscow launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.

"We're going to intensify the strikes, no crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that's for certain," Putin said Monday during a visit to a military hospital.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos