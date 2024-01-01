LIVE TV
Zelensky personally ordered Belgorod attack, claims Russian state media

WION Web Team
Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
File photo of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photograph:(Reuters)

Russian state media claimed that President Zelensky ordered the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kirill Budanov, to launch attack on Belgorod on December 30.

A massive rocket strike that targeted the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday (Dec30) was allegedly launched on the direct orders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a Moscow security source cited by Russian state media.

The Ukrainian attack killed 14 people and left over 100 people injured.

The source cited by Russia Today claimed that President Zelensky ordered the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kirill Budanov, to launch attack on Belgorod on December 30.

In December, a Moscow district court ordered Budanov's arrest on terrorism charges. He was accused by Russia's Investigative Committee in October as one of the suspected masterminds behind over 100 "terrorist attacks" on Russian civilian infrastructure.

Budanov is said to be the commander in charge of the notorious Kraken Regimen, which reportedly carried out that rocket strike on Belgorod.

Russia's response to Belgorod attack

In response to the Belgorod attack, the Russian military targeted Ukrainian military facilities and officials on Sunday.

The Russian defence ministry claimed that some individuals involved in planning the attack were eliminated, and there were casualties among the Kraken Regiment fighters. In Russia's reprisal attacks, several missiles struck the city of Kharkiv with two children among those injured, the Ukrainian military said.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Russia accuses Kyiv of 'terrorist' attack on Belgorod civilians

The Russian defence ministry had vowed the bombardment "would not go unpunished."

In his speech emphasising national unity, Putin called his military "heroes."

"We have proven more than once that we can solve the most difficult problems and will never back down".

"In the past year we have worked hard and accomplished a lot. We were proud of our common achievements, rejoiced at our successes and were firm in defending national interests," Putin said.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have now reached a critical point, with the international community closely monitoring the situation as both nations exchange military actions and accusations.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.


(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

