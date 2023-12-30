Ukrainian strike kills at least 14 in city of Belgorod, says Russia

A deadly missile strike by Ukraine on the Russian city of Belgorod claimed the lives of at least 14 people and wounded 108 others, Russia's emergencies ministry said Saturday (Dec 30).

"According to updated information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod. Another 108 people, including 15 children, were injured," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry had reported the death toll as 10 which included nine adults and one child.

"Nine adults and one child were killed in Belgorod due to shelling by the Ukrainian army. 45 people were injured, including 4 children," Russia's emergencies ministry said.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a post on the social media platform Telegram said that a residential building was hit by the strike, further urging the residents to rush to air raid shelters as sirens blared across the city.

Belgorod, which is about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Ukrainian border has like other Russian border zones suffered shelling and drone attacks all throughout the year that authorities have condemned Ukraine for.

As per the news agency AFP, unverified footage of the strike showed debris scattered across the street and smoke billowing from burnt-out cars in the city's centre.

Putin briefed on strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the Ukrainian strike, the Kremlin said.

"President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on residential neighbourhoods in Belgorod," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency.

Moscow also said that this act "would not go unpunished".

"This offence will not go unpunished," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia says seeking UN Security Council meeting strike

Russia requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod.

"We have requested a meeting of the Security Council on Belgorod for 15.00 New York time (2000 GMT) today, 30 December," Moscow's deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

The attack came after the Russian strikes killed at least 39 people just a day before.

Ukraine's military estimated Russia had launched 158 missiles and drones on Ukraine and 114 of them had been destroyed.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told the news agency AFP that this was a "record number" of missiles and "the most massive missile attack" of the conflict, excluding the early days of constant bombardment.

"Work is still underway to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.