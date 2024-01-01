All India Pregnant Job Service scam: Bihar police arrest eight for luring men to impregnate women

Police in India’s Bihar state arrested eight individuals over the weekend for allegedly luring men into a fraudulent scheme involving impregnating women who were not able to conceive with their partners. The eight scammers ran their racket under the name of "All India Pregnant Job Service."

All eight individuals were arrested from Bihar’s Nawada.

According to police, the accused would contact interested male candidates on different social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, offering them the ‘opportunity’ to earn in lakhs.

The interested men would be first asked to pay a registration fee of INR 799. After registration, the accused would send them pictures of women and ask them to choose a woman of their choice whom they wished to impregnate.

Then, they would be asked to deposit a security amount, ranging from INR 5,000 to 20,000, depending upon how "attractive" the woman was.

"The men were told that they will be given INR 13 lakh if the woman gets pregnant. They were promised a consolation price of INR 5 lakh even if they failed to impregnate the woman," Kalyan Anand, Superintendent of Police, Nawada, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Bihar Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended the eight fraudsters after conducting raids at various locations associated with the mastermind, Munna Kumar.

Despite the efforts, the main culprit managed to evade capture during the operation.

Kalyan Anand revealed that the arrested individuals are connected to a larger cybercrime syndicate operating nationwide. Nine smartphones and a printer were confiscated during the raids, with the police suggesting the possibility of additional arrests in the ongoing investigation.