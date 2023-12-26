Groom's side calls off wedding because bride's family didn't add mutton bone marrow to menu
Story highlights
The groom's side claimed that the bride's family intentionally withheld the news that bone marrow was not on the menu from them on purpose
The groom's side claimed that the bride's family intentionally withheld the news that bone marrow was not on the menu from them on purpose
A wedding was called off in India because mutton bone marrow was apparently not being served as part of the non-vegetarian menu, which made the groom's family angry.
Reports have mentioned that the dish was pre-decided by the bride's side.
The incident happened in Telangana, a state in southern India.
trending now
Media reports said that the bride was from Nizamabad and the groom was from Jagtiyal.
The two were engaged in November, but the wedding was called off soon after.
Also read: Railway etiquette alert: Official takes stand against passenger resting leg on seat mounted food tray
The bride's family reportedly had planned a non-vegetarian menu for their guests, as well as the groom's relatives.
But a fight broke out during the engagement ceremony when guests noted that the bone marrow of mutton was not being served.
When the bride's family confirmed that it had not been added to the menu, the situation escalated.
The groom's side wasn't ready to stand down despite police intervention.
The groom's side refused to solve the issue and called it an "insult".
They claimed that the bride's family intentionally withheld the news that bone marrow was not on the menu from them on purpose.
The groom's family cancelling the wedding.
Also read: Monkeys on Thai island started using stone tools when Covid stopped tourist inflow: Study
PM Modi on Indian wedding destinations
In another news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month urged people to hold wedding celebrations on Indian soil when he addressed the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat'. He added that he is troubled by the trend of some "big families" conducting weddings abroad.
The prime minister said: "The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around ₹5 lakh crore during this wedding season. While shopping for weddings, all of you should give importance to products made in India only."
He added, "And yes, since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time… and if I don't open up my heart's pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder… these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary?"