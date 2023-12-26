Groom's side calls off wedding because bride's family didn't add mutton bone marrow to menu

A wedding was called off in India because mutton bone marrow was apparently not being served as part of the non-vegetarian menu, which made the groom's family angry.

Reports have mentioned that the dish was pre-decided by the bride's side.

The incident happened in Telangana, a state in southern India.

Media reports said that the bride was from Nizamabad and the groom was from Jagtiyal.

The two were engaged in November, but the wedding was called off soon after.

The bride's family reportedly had planned a non-vegetarian menu for their guests, as well as the groom's relatives.

But a fight broke out during the engagement ceremony when guests noted that the bone marrow of mutton was not being served.

When the bride's family confirmed that it had not been added to the menu, the situation escalated.

The groom's side wasn't ready to stand down despite police intervention.

The groom's side refused to solve the issue and called it an "insult".

They claimed that the bride's family intentionally withheld the news that bone marrow was not on the menu from them on purpose.

The groom's family cancelling the wedding.

