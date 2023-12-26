Railway etiquette alert: Official takes stand against passenger resting leg on seat mounted food tray

In a departure from typical passenger complaints about railway services, an Indian railway official, took to social media to express his disapproval of a passenger's misuse of railway property. The incident involved a photo shared by a user showing a fellow traveller sleeping with bare feet placed on the tray designated for serving food in the Vande Bharat Express.

The official voiced concerns about the lack of basic travel etiquette, deeming such actions disrespectful and setting a negative example for the community.

"Please use the fittings for the purpose they are meant for. They have been created for you with your money and hence you have a responsibility towards those fittings. And these trains are built at a considerable cost. Please travel responsibly. #VandeBharat," he said on X.

Railway official's response

In response to the shared image, a senior railways official urged passengers to use the fittings for their intended purposes, saying that these amenities are created with passengers' money and come with a responsibility towards their upkeep.

Please use the fittings for the purpose they are meant for. They have been created for you with your money and hence you have a responsibility towards those fittings. And these trains are built at a considerable cost. Please travel responsibly. #VandeBharat https://t.co/Cal0VpmAXM — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 25, 2023

The post garnered significant attention, amassing 30,000 views and several comments.. While some lamented the current lack of manners and civic sense, others expressed hope for a future where citizens prioritise their duty and responsibility. Suggestions for penalties, such as fines for violators, were proposed as a deterrent to irresponsible behaviour.