Railway etiquette alert: Official takes stand against passenger resting leg on seat mounted food tray

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
A passenger resting his leg on the seat mounted food tray in a Vande Bharat train Photograph:(Twitter)

Rail official condemns passenger's misuse of railway property after a photo circulates on social media. Emphasis on responsible travel and discussions on civic sense and penalties ensue

In a departure from typical passenger complaints about railway services, an Indian railway official, took to social media to express his disapproval of a passenger's misuse of railway property. The incident involved a photo shared by a user showing a fellow traveller sleeping with bare feet placed on the tray designated for serving food in the Vande Bharat Express.

The official voiced concerns about the lack of basic travel etiquette, deeming such actions disrespectful and setting a negative example for the community.

"Please use the fittings for the purpose they are meant for. They have been created for you with your money and hence you have a responsibility towards those fittings. And these trains are built at a considerable cost. Please travel responsibly. #VandeBharat," he said on X.

Railway official's response

In response to the shared image, a senior railways official urged passengers to use the fittings for their intended purposes, saying that these amenities are created with passengers' money and come with a responsibility towards their upkeep. 

The post garnered significant attention, amassing 30,000 views and several comments.. While some lamented the current lack of manners and civic sense, others expressed hope for a future where citizens prioritise their duty and responsibility. Suggestions for penalties, such as fines for violators, were proposed as a deterrent to irresponsible behaviour.

This incident isn't the first of its kind. Railway officials had previously shared a picture in November depicting children sitting on a snack tray in the Vande Bharat Express while their parents occupied seats in front of them. 


(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

