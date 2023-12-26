India vows to find out who is behind drone attack off its coast

India vowed on Tuesday (Dec 26) to find out who was behind the drone attack on merchant navy ships of its coast even if it makes it search "depths of seas". Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has taken the drone attack very seriously. He was speaking in Mumbai during the commission ceremony of an Indian Navy warship.

“The Indian government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously. We will find those who executed the recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them,” Singh said.

Watch | US alleges Iran behind attack drone attack on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea × The defence minister said that India had stepped up patrolling of the seas following the attack. The Indian Navy is a regional power in the Indian Ocean region and has been involved in various operations providing security to trade convoys passing through the waterways in this part of the world.

"India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region rises from the sea to the heights of the sky," Rajnath Singh said at the commissioning ceremony of another guided missile destroyer ship in Mumbai. Big Breaking: India's Defence minister Rajnath Singh @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh reacts to MV Chem Pluto attack. Says, "Whosoever masterminded the attack, we will find them from the bottom of the sea". pic.twitter.com/jjwKPxYURa — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 26, 2023 × The attack

On Saturday, cargo ship MV Chem Pluto was struck by a drone when it was about 217 nautical miles from Indian port of Porbandar. The ship has 21 Indian crew members on board. Following the attack, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Gurad hace deployed number of assets to help the ship as well as to strengthen security of Indian waters.

MV Saibaba, a separate Gabon-flagged commercial oil tanker came under drone attack in southern Red Sea. It had 25 Indian crew members.

Defence Minister Singh wa in Mumbai for commissioning of INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyer. The minister hailed the warship as an example of 'atmanirbharta' (self-sufficiency).

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has said that the navy has deployed four destroyers to counter piracy and deter attacks on merchant ships.

The Admiral said that P-8I aircrafts, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters in addition to Indian Coast Guard ships were deployed after the drone attack.