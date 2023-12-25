MV Chem Pluto: Indian Navy says debris points to drone attack, joint probe underway

The Indian Navy on Monday (Dec 25) said that MV Chem Pluto, carrying 21 Indians and one Vietnamese crew, which was earlier reported as attacked by a suspected drone on Saturday (Dec 23), reached Mumbai and was safely anchored at Outer Anchorage off India's financial capital.

On its arrival, the Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack.

"Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"A Joint Investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Team," the statement further added.