LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Plane held in France with 303 Indian passengers onboard departs for Mumbai

Paris, FranceEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The passengers were questioned for two days and were given a go ahead by the French prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 24).

A plane with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking departed for Mumbai, India on Monday (Dec 25), reported French newspaper Le Monde.

The Airbus A340 with Indian passengers onboard was headed to Nicaragua when it was grounded at Vatry Airport.

The passengers were questioned for two days and were given a go-ahead by the French prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 24).

trending now

The local prefecture, on Monday, confirmed that the plane would indeed take off "but not before noon".

Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline operating the plane, told news agency AFP that the aircraft would fly to Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

US grandma goes to hospital, wakes up with memory of past 30 years wiped out

Japan's 'Moon Sniper' enters lunar orbit on Christmas, sets stage for landing on Jan 20 next year

Maersk says it will resume shipping in the Red Sea