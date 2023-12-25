Plane held in France with 303 Indian passengers onboard departs for Mumbai

A plane with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking departed for Mumbai, India on Monday (Dec 25), reported French newspaper Le Monde.

The Airbus A340 with Indian passengers onboard was headed to Nicaragua when it was grounded at Vatry Airport.

The passengers were questioned for two days and were given a go-ahead by the French prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 24).

The local prefecture, on Monday, confirmed that the plane would indeed take off "but not before noon".

Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline operating the plane, told news agency AFP that the aircraft would fly to Mumbai.