Indian diplomacy in 2023: G20's impact, Africa's ascent and being first responder

As the curtain falls on 2023, India's diplomatic endeavours have been marked by a series of global engagements, strategic moves and some challenges. On a scale of 10, this was the year when India strived to get 20, and it was able to score most of the points with high ambition and mega gatherings. Prime leaders of the world visited Delhi and there was not a dull day in diplomacy. Here's a comprehensive look at the key highlights that shaped India's diplomatic landscape:

G20 Summit: A gathering of top Leaders in Delhi

In September, the Delhi G20 Summit emerged as a pivotal moment, bringing together leaders from around the world. It was the biggest diplomatic event of not only the year but decades. The joint statement issued at the summit underscored a collective commitment to addressing global challenges through cooperation. India's role as the host showcased its growing influence and commitment to fostering international collaboration.

It's time for Africa: G20 Summit highlights India's pan-African vision

India's pitch & formal membership for the African Union during the Delhi G20 summit showcased the focus increasing on the continent which will be driving growth in the future. Among other things, the Delhi G20 summit had a firm imprint of giving Africa a greater voice in global governance. Visits by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Kenya President William Ruto further underscored India's commitment to deepening ties with the African continent. India has been backing Africa at the reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

PM's global tours: Enhancing bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi's many foreign visits have put focus on firming up bilateral ties. From a state visit to the United States to being the guest of honour at Bastille Day in Paris, attending the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan, and a bilateral visit to Australia, these engagements underscored India's commitment to building and fortifying strategic partnerships.

First responder on the global stage: From Turkey to Sri Lanka

India, traditionally focused on its extended neighbourhood, stepped beyond it in 2023. Operation Dost saw Indian relief teams rushing to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes as Delhi pitched for global humanitarian efforts. In Sri Lanka's economic crisis, India played a crucial role, providing assistance worth a staggering $4 billion.

UN reforms: India's call for a seat at the table

2023 saw a milestone, as India became the most populous nation on the planet. But a country, representing one-sixth of global humanity, is not present at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high table. India intensified its pitch for United Nations reforms. The UNGA session witnessed a chorus of countries advocating for a reshaping of the global body. However, achieving consensus, especially among the permanent five, remained a formidable challenge.

Global South outreach: Virtual summits and solidarity

India reached out to the Global South through virtual summits and a series of announcements, cementing its role as a bridge between nations facing common challenges. These efforts aimed to foster collaboration on issues ranging from capacity building to speaking in one voice on many issues.

India's SCO chairmanship: Expanding footprints

India, as the SCO Summit chair, hosted the summit virtually. Key outcomes included, Iran joining the grouping, while Belarus's membership process was accelerated. In Goa, the SCO foreign ministers' meeting witnessed a rare visit by the Pakistani foreign minister to India even as ties remain frozen. Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto travelled from Karachi to Goa, leaving without a breakthrough with India but receiving a namaste from India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

New Horizons: New Indian embassies

India inaugurated new embassies in Paraguay and Lithuania, activated its consulate in Seattle, and declared plans for a mission in Latvia. This expansion signifies a broader outreach and engagement with these countries for diplomatic, economic, and cultural purposes.

Diaspora engagement

During the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, India invited Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Both are Indian-origin global leaders. PM, EAM, and ministers, during foreign visits, engaged with the diaspora. India has approximately 33 million strong diaspora, from heads of states to leaders of multinational corporations, to blue-collar workers in West Asia.

Khalistani Concerns: Navigating delicate terrains

Western countries were seen giving public space to Khalistani extremism and anti-India rhetoric. This was particularly seen in the US and Canada, with India-listed terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatening Air India flights and the Indian Parliament. The Indian consulate in San Francisco was vandalised even as Khalistanis in Canada issued posters against Indian diplomats. Allegations linking India to the murder of Khalistanis cast a shadow on Delhi's ties with Ottawa even as Washington was seen maturely handling it. How Nikhil Gupta's case goes forward, will be watched closely.

Trudeau Talks: Diplomatic fallout with Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau's comments in the Canadian Parliament linking India to the death of a Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar strained India-Canada relations. The expulsion of 40 Canadian diplomats underscored India's displeasure with what Delhi saw as interference by them.

Red Sea Crisis: Economic security under threat

The Red Sea crisis escalated with attacks on vessels, namely MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba, bound for India. MV Chem Pluto was targeted 200 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast, while the US attributed the MV Sai Baba attack to Houthis in the Southern Red Sea, a claim rejected by them. These incidents pose a threat to India's economic security. Indian Navy's assets are in the region, patrolling it and ensuring the safety of merchant shipping.

China Challenge: Ties remain frozen

While border crisis talks with China continued, diplomatic ties remained icy. Chinese President Xi Jinping, a BRICS counterpart, was notably absent from both the Delhi G20 Summit and the subsequent virtual G20 Summit in November. China's issuance of a controversial political map, claiming territories of multiple countries, drew swift condemnation, led by India, with approximately 10 nations expressing concerns over Beijing's provocative actions.

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Balancing act in the Middle East

India condemned terror attacks by Hamas in Israel in October, sent aid to Gaza as Israel launched its counter-offensive, and supported a two-state solution while emphasising dialogue and diplomacy during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Indian PM Modi spoke to the Israeli PM and a host of Arab leaders on the issue. A scheduled visit by Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers to Delhi could not materialise due to scheduling issues on their end.

Indians in Qatar's custody

Eight former Indian Navy personnel are in Qatari custody, facing a death penalty announcement. The case is in court, with an accepted appeal, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 28. PM Modi and the Qatari Amir had an informal conversation on the sidelines of the COP Climate summit in Dubai, though the readouts do not confirm the discussion on this issue. The case is being followed closely and is a test case for diplomacy.

Crisis evacuations

In a year marked by crises, India executed Operation Kaveri, akin to the previous year's Operation Ganga, evacuating nationals from war-torn Sudan. Under Operation Kaveri, the Indian Government successfully evacuated a total of 4,097 individuals stranded in Sudan. Among these, 3,961 were Indian nationals, while 136 were foreign nationals.