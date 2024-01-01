Cytisine pill proves effective against smoking addiction, gains approval in UK

Doctors have revealed that smokers trying to quit have over double the chance of success when using a pill that reduces nicotine cravings. This medication, cytisine, derived from laburnum seeds, could be a pivotal tool in helping people to overcome smoking addiction.

Despite being a common New Year's resolution, quitting smoking proves challenging due to nicotine's highly addictive nature. Various alternatives like vapes, patches, and gums offer safer nicotine delivery, but researchers explore cytisine's potential efficiency.

Cytisine: A historical perspective

Widely used in central and eastern Europe for decades, cytisine gained regulatory approval in the UK, where it will be accessible soon.

Argentine researchers conducted a review, comparing cytisine's effectiveness with placebos, varenicline (Champix), and nicotine replacement therapies.

Analysis of 12 controlled trials indicates that cytisine pills are more than twice as effective as placebos in aiding smoking cessation.

Some trials even suggest cytisine's efficacy rivals that of varenicline, with a potential advantage over nicotine replacement therapy.

Omar de Santi, leading the study, told the Guardian that cytisine's is an inexpensive and effective stop-smoking aid globally.

“Worldwide, smoking is considered the main cause of preventable death. Cytisine has the potential to be one of the big answers to that problem,” he said.

UK's smoking landscape

Despite a significant decline in smoking in the UK over 50 years, it remains the leading cause of preventable illness and death.

Cytisine's potential introduction as a prescription-only medicine is anticipated to contribute to smoking cessation efforts.

Also watch | UK's PM Sunak wants to ban younger generations from smoking Recent Oxford University-led research suggests that cytisine, along with e-cigarettes and varenicline, demonstrates similar effectiveness in helping smokers quit. Non-nicotine aids like cytisine offer a valuable option for those looking to quit.

Cytisine pills are set to be available in the UK by the end of January, but the cost may pose a challenge. Priced at £115 ($146) for a 25-day course, some areas may hesitate to include it in health services, favouring more affordable options like nicotine replacement therapy or vapes.