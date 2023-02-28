Smoking guests on cruise ships could be 'confined to cabins'

A cruise passenger on a Florida-based cruise holiday rants about a fellow passenger on social media for breaking the ship’s rules. Reportedly, the passenger was smoking on his balcony, when another passenger came in and asked him not to smoke as it was against the cruise rules. Though travelling rules vary between cruise lines, some are still the same across the majority of the ships.

The cruise guest wrote on Reddit, “It smells like you’re burning trash! You smell like a trash fire! It’s not ok at any time. You are not the only person using the balconies. Stay in the designated smoking areas and away from us!”

Most cruise ships do not allow their passengers to smoke cigarettes on their cabin balconies. Other ships have designated areas on the deck for smokers and on some cruise lines; guests are allowed to smoke in the bar or a casino. In some cruise lines, smoking cabins are banned because they have a fire hazard and could be very dangerous for staff and crew.

Other passengers also felt uncomfortable and said, “It’s a rule for a reason because it’s a safety issue and it disturbs others so you’re justified.”

“It’s also hard to enforce unless a lot of guests report it to help the crew narrow down which cabin it’s coming from.”

Another passenger said they felt inspired to report their cabin neighbours for smoking cigarettes.

“I am a former Navy. I know that a fire on a ship is deadly. We were always taught to do everything possible to avoid fire because there is nowhere to run but into the sea.”

Other guests were worried that smokers might throw cigarette butts into the sea rather than dispose of them. Cigarette butts are extremely harmful to marine life and should always be disposed of safely in ashtrays only.

Some passengers believed that a few co-passengers were also smoking cannabis on the neighbouring balcony of their cruise. Cannabis is legal in some US states but it is against the law in many countries and hence guests are not allowed to bring it on cruise ships.

The following incident took place on the Carnival Cruise Line. Right after the incident, the company President, Christine Duffy released a video and warned all passengers who were breaking cruise rules and said they would be confined to their rooms if they continue to disobey the rules.

“We’ve all seen the news coverage and social media posts of people behaving badly”, said Duffy in the video.

“It’s happening in stores, restaurants, sporting events, at schools, on aeroplanes and theme parks and yes, on cruise ships too.”

In September 2022 also, the company was in news for all the wrong reasons. In the viral video from one of the cruise holidays on Carnival Cruise Line ship, a man was seen beating up a woman in a mass brawl between guests.

Duffy said all of the line’s cruise ships have had more security personnel added to deal with unwanted behaviour. She said the line had also introduced narcotics sniffing dogs at home ports to screen luggage on “both a routine and random basis”. Duffy emphasised illegal drugs including marijuana were forbidden on cruise ships and at terminals.

All Carnival Cruise Line guests will now have to acknowledge and commit to the line’s Code of Conduct before checking in to the ship. Duffy said consequences for breaking the code, included fines, being confined to your cabin or being removed from the ship and banned from further sailings.



