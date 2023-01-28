In Pics: Protests across US after Memphis released video of officers beating Tyre Nichols

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Protest rallies took place across the United States on Friday (January 27) after Memphis released video of officers beating Black motorist Tyre Nichols who later died of his injuries. US President Joe Biden said he was outraged and Vice President Kamala Harris called for an end to police misconduct after Memphis released body-worn camera video on Friday (January 27) showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by police. Biden posted his statement on Twitter, saying he was "outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichol's death". He also urged those seeking justice to protest peacefully and not resort to violence or destruction.



Protests at Times Square in New York, a protestors smashing police car windshield

A protester is seen smashing the windows of a police car during the protest against the police assault of Tyre Nichols at Times Square in New York, United States.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Scuffles broke out at New York's Times Square protests for Tyre Nichols

Scuffles broke out between police and protestors at New York's Times Square protests for Tyre Nichols. The video from police body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole were posted online a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in Nichols' death.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Hundreds gather to demand justice over police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Hundreds gather to demand justice over police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. US President Joe Biden said he was outraged and Vice President Kamala Harris called for an end to police misconduct after Memphis released body-worn camera video on Friday (January 27) showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by police.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protesters took to the streets of Memphis demanding justice for Tyre Nichols

Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Friday (January 27) to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after five police officers beat him during a traffic stop earlier this month.



(Photograph: Reuters )

People chant 'Justice for Tyre' during Memphis police brutality protests

People chanted "Justice for Tyre" during Memphis police brutality protests. Also chanting slogans such as "no justice, no peace", protesters marched from Martyrs Park towards Interstate 55, shutting down the traffic on the bridge that crosses the Mississippi River into Arkansas.

(Photograph: Reuters )