Certain countries cancelled New Year celebrations due to Gaza war

As the world welcomed the year 2024 early Monday (Jan 1), certain countries and cities did not celebrate New Year due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to reports, Pakistan and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) banned New Year celebrations. In Iraq, many Christians cancelled their festivities due to the conflict, a report by PBS Newshour said.

In Israel, seconds after ringing in the New Year on a lively street in Tel Aviv, some youngsters ran for cover while others kept the party going with a shrug as missile defence systems intercepted a barrage of rockets overhead. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the missile strikes saying they had fired M90 rockets in "response to the massacres of civilians" carried out by Israel.

'War will continue throughout 2024'

The Israeli military confirmed the attack without initially reporting any casualties or damage.

The conflict started in early October last year and now the Israeli army warned that its offensive against Hamas militants would continue throughout 2024. In a New Year's message, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari that some of the 300,000 army reservists would get a break from the war, in order to prepare for the "prolonged fighting" ahead.

The army "must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year," Hagari said.

The rest of the world welcomes New Year

While certain countries did not celebrate New Year due to the Gaza war, others welcomed 2024 with fireworks, and music with hopes of new beginnings and a peaceful year ahead. Fireworks illuminated skies over the United States, India, France, Brazil, Australia and other countries.

In the US, thousands of visitors lined up to watch the annual dropping of a giant illuminated ball in Times Square in New York City. AFP reported that in Manhattan, police were towing suspicious cars, monitoring pro-Palestinian protesters who have taken to the city's streets several times since the Gaza war started.

In Australia, over a million partygoers packed in around the harbour in Sydney, the self-proclaimed "New Year's capital of the world," to watch eight tonnes of fireworks.

In Denmark, popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, chose her New Year's Eve address to announce her coming abdication.