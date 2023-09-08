Top 10 world news: G20 leaders descend upon Delhi, Tibetans stage protests against China, and more

G20 Summit LIVE: As global leaders begin arriving in India's capital city of New Delhi, the stage is set for global leaders to engage again in the wake of widespread tensions induced by the Ukraine crisis. Follow latest updates on WION.

Tibetan protests: As G20 summit in Delhi kicks off, protests are being staged by Tibetan community in India to press the G20 leaders to discuss Chinese occupation of their motherland.

G20 Summit: Middle-East Infrastructure Corridor, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) are the three main initiatives that the Indian government will look forward to, ahead of the G20 summit.

Biden met with PM Modi after arriving in New Delhi for a G20 summit. Biden and Modi last met in person in June when the Indian leader was the guest of a White House state visit. Follow WION's live blog on G20 to track the latest updates.

Three major multilateral initiatives will be launched during the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9).

As the G20 summit kicks off in New Delhi, Tibetan refugees living in India have called on the international community to discuss the Chinese occupation of their nation.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while talking to reporters on his flight to India said that his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit was "obviously special" as he joked about being referred to as the "son-in-law of India".

In In yet another attack on Hindu temples in Canada, the Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple, in the Canadian town of Surrey was reportedly desecrated with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls, on Thursday (September 7).

Starlink CEO Elon Musk reportedly tried to shut down Ukrainian access to its satellite communications network when Kyiv's forces were attempting to attack the Russian fleet off the Crimea coast last year, according to an excerpt from a biography written by Walter Isaacson titled Elon Musk.

The by-election results for seven assembly seats in six states declared on Friday were a mixed bag for the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, with the saffron party winning three seats and one each going to its rivals Congress, JMM and TMC and Samajwadi Party.

Torrential rain has battered Hong Kong, which witnessed its highest hourly rainfall since records began 140 years ago, on Friday (September 8), causing widespread flooding across the densely packed city.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the officiating panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India as the top names will call the game starting from Thursday, October 5.