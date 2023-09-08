ODI World Cup 2023: Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena to officiate in curtain-raiser contest between ENG vs NZ

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the officiating panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India as the top names will call the game starting from Thursday, October 5. The ICC announced a 20-member team for the World Cup that comprises of 16 umpires and four referees. India’s Nitin Menon and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will take charge of the curtain-raiser contest between England and New Zealand that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Officiating panel for ODI World Cup

The ODI World Cup will kick start in a repeat of the 2019 edition final as New Zealand will square off against defending champions England. The 20-member panel will officiate in the league stage with officials for the semifinal and final to be named after the initial stage depending on the integrity of the teams. The officiating team will work on 48 matches during the tournament with the final taking place at the same venue as the curtain-raiser contest in Ahmedabad.

Of the 16 umpires to officiate at the World Cup, 12 belong to the elite panel of ICC umpires. The remaining four belong to the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel. They include Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Paul Wilson (Australia), Alex Wharf (England) and Chris Brown (New Zealand).

The trio of Dharmasena, Erasmus and Tucker had officiated in the 2019 World Cup final with another veteran Aleem Dar stepping down from the elite panel of ICC umpires in March.

Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees believes that this group would do an excellent job during the global event.

“We are pleased to announce the match officials who will be officiating at the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever,” Easey said. “This group is the very best from around the world and we believe that they are ready to perform what will be a challenging job with the eyes of the global cricketing community focussed on every decision.

“We are confident that they will do an excellent job and wish them all the best of luck for what will surely be a World Cup to remember.”

List of Umpires

They are Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa).

