Rohit Sharma eyes Chris Gayle's unique ODI record, showers praise on Rahul Dravid

As India gear up for the marquee clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Captain Rohit Sharma shed praises on coach Rahul Dravid, one record he wishes to break in the ODIs, and his thoughts on Rishabh Pant's game plan. The veteran batter - the owner of the highest individual score in ODI cricket, is close to breaking an unlikely record.

In a brief chat with the Indian Express, the Indian captain expressed his desire to break Chris Gayle's sixes record in the ODIs. While six-hitting machine Gayle has hit 553 sixes, Rohit is 16 behind with 539 sixes written beside his name. With India, due to play at least three matches in this ongoing Asia Cup 2023, three ODIs against Australia and the Cricket World Cup to follow, he has ample opportunity to go past Gayle and become the player with the most sixes in the 50-over format.

“I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hitting record. Never in my life, I would have imagined that I will break the Chris Gayle’s record. It’s funny (flex muscles),” Rohit said as quoted by the Indian Express.

Having paired alongside coach Rahul Dravid since taking over the white-call captaincy, Rohit said he has huge respect for 'The Wall' for being the genuine cricketer and person that he is.

“I have a huge respect for Rahul Dravid. First for the person he is and then the cricketer. Because being a good human comes first then you are a cricketer, a footballer or a doctor. He is a genuine guy," Rohit said.

“I didn’t get much chance to play with him, but I now I have got the opportunity to work with him in the past two years. He didn’t like to have a communication gap with any player or support staff. His simple rule is to communicate with everyone."

“We have an open relationship. I have enjoyed my time with Rahul bhai. He is passing his knowledge about cricket to everyone,” the India captain said.

Rohit's advice for Pant

Rishabh Pant is recovering from the injuries he suffered in a serious road accident last year. Sharing his thoughts on what he expects from Pant once he returns to the Indian Team, Rohit said,

“I want him to continue playing like this. He has backed his game. He is not stubborn, but taking risk is his game. He always says that ‘I play according to the situation.’ He don’t go and start slogging, he read the situation well,” Rohit said.