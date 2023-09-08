Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day added to India vs Pakistan Super Four game in Colombo

A reserve day has been added to the India vs. Pakistan Super Four game scheduled on September 10 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. With this, the India-Pakistan tie will only be the second match in this tournament outside of the final (on September 17 in Colombo) to have a reserve day. However, the said change to the playing conditions has not been announced publicly by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

During both games, with a provision for a reserve day, efforts would be made to ensure the match ends on the scheduled date, even if it means cutting down on overs in case of rainfall. If the situation comes and the reserve day needs to be taken, the game will begin from where it paused the previous day.

Earlier, during the Group A match between both teams in Pallekele on September 2, the game got washed out. Although there were interruptions even during India's innings, after the end of the match, rain took over the proceedings as the match was abandoned. In India's next Group game against Nepal at the same venue, the rain trimmed down the contest as India chased down a modest total with ten wickets.

Since the forecast for Sunday and next week shows thunderstorms throughout, the PCB - the original host of the Asia Cup 2023, planned to move the games out of Colombo to Hambantota. The ACC in its revert, informed all stakeholders the request to shift games has been turned down as Colombo will stage all Super Four matches and the final.

Sunday game between IND-PAK under rain threat

Much like the first game between arch-rivals, their next scheduled encounter could suffer the same fate as the rain threat looms over the marquee clash with up to 90% chance of precipitation.

However, if the rain decides to stay away, India's ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the ODI side. Though he was there in the XI for the Pakistan Group game, he didn't get to bowl. The right-handed seamer returned home for the birth of his first child and rejoined the Indian in the lead-up to the star-studded clash in Colombo.