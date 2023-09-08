There is a plan in place: Rejuvenated Ben Stokes on dealing with troubled knee injury following CWC

England Test Captain Ben Stokes has returned to the ODI setup after more than a year and is keen on contributing to his side's title defence at World Cup 2023, starting October 5. An all-rounder of the highest quality, Stokes played the last three summer Ashes Tests as a pure batter and will stick to playing the same role in the upcoming marquee event. His long-standing fight with the troubled knee has restricted him from delivering his best, something even he is aware of.

Ahead of England's first ODI against New Zealand at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, Stokes addressed his knee injury issue, saying he has a plan to fix this once and all but remains unwilling to disclose it right away.

The two-time World Cup winner with England across two formats, Stokes said there is quite a gap after the end of CWC in November and the start of the five-match Test series in India, which begins in January, giving him the window to fix the injury issue.

Stokes admits he was exhausted after the Ashes but took time off, going out on a vacation that helped him return fresh for the packed-away winter. Stokes added he has had conversations with specialists in different fields for his rehab and has prepared a plan for the same.

"It's been a good chance to rest up and get into a good position for these one-dayers and the World Cup afterwards," Stokes told BBC. "I've had some good conversations with specialists in different fields around rehab and a plan going forward after the World Cup. There will be the potential of something happening after the World Cup."

"There's actually quite a long time off after the World Cup. I've been having some good conversations with some specialists [about] rehab and physios, the surgeons, the guys who know what they are doing. There is a plan in place. I know what's going to happen; I just don't think now is the right time to say what I'm doing," Stokes added.

'I wish to play as a genuine all-rounder

Stokes said he wishes to return to play as a genuine all-rounder next summer, trying to give himself every chance to do what he does best.

"When we do what we need to do to give myself a chance of getting back to being a genuine allrounder, there will be a time when I can say what I'm doing. We have got a very good plan in place. I want to be playing next summer as a genuine allrounder; this winter is all about playing this World Cup, then getting this knee sorted," Stokes said.