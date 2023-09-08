MS Dhoni plays golf with former US president Donald Trump - picture, video goes viral - WATCH

Two polarising figures, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former India cricket captain and ex-US president Donald Trump, were seen playing a game of golf in the US. MS Dhoni, widely regarded as one of India's greatest captains, was earlier spotted in attendance during the US Open Men's quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Zverev.

Trump hosted Dhoni for a game of golf, a photo and a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Donning a light blue shirt, Dhoni's photo with Trump was shared by MS' entrepreneur friend, Hitesh Sanghvi, on his Instagram handle, who wrote, “Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you mr president for hosting us."

The craze for MS Dhoni - the cricketer, and more so for the person that he is, goes beyond the cricketing world, with the former US President inviting him over for a golf game in his country.

Dhoni, who earlier this year, won the IPL 2023 title with Chennai Super Kings - joint-most in the tournament's history, didn't hang his boots from cricket, saying the love and appreciation he received from the fans motivates him to push for another year.

"You do get emotional; in the first game at CSK, everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water. I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am; they love that I am so grounded. I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," Dhoni told broadcasters during the IPL 2023 final post-match presentation.

After beating defending champions Gujarat Titans in the rain-hit three-day-long IPL finale, Dhoni said he has ample time on his hands to take a call on his IPL future.



"Looking for an answer? This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body," Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, nursing a knee injury throughout the tournament, MS Dhoni didn't bat much, scoring just 104 runs in limited outings, with the best of 32*. He kept wickets in every game, displaying his commitment towards his team.

Following the tournament, Dhoni underwent knee surgery and was said to be taking proper care, given what is at stake.