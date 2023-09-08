G20 summit: Three major multilateral initiatives to be launched tomorrow, says report

Three major multilateral initiatives will be launched during the G20 summit on Saturday (September 9). According to a report by Hindustan Times on Friday, these initiatives are the Middle-East Infrastructure Corridor, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII). The report said that India along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) would launch the Middle-East Infrastructure Corridor in the presence of Saudi Arabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Global Biofuels Alliance would be launched to reduce fossil fuel consumption through climate-friendly biofuels like ethanol and jatropha. The PGII, meanwhile, will be scaled up during the two-day long G20 summit in New Delhi to meet the high-quality infrastructure financing in low and middle-level countries.

The Hindustan Times report said the Middle-East Infrastructure Corridor and the PGII are in many ways an alternate to the China-led Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

Security tightened in New Delhi as G20 leaders start arriving for summit

Security has been stepped up in New Delhi as leaders of G20 countries have started arriving in India's capital for the weekend summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with more than 15 world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including the US, Britain, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Germany.

On Friday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi and were received by Indian officials. US President Joe Biden has departed for New Delhi and will be meeting Indian PM Modi over dinner on Friday.

Following the private dinner, Modi and Biden are expected to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a range of key geo-political developments. Among the discussions to be held between both leaders are nuclear energy, defence, visas, consulates, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE