G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates: Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladeshi and USA at the Prime Minister's Office.

On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

On 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with President Macron of France. He will do a pull aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.

