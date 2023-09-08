G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates: Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders
After a hectic schedule in Indonesia where he met the ASEAN leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to host the G20 leaders and other dignitaries who have started arriving in capital New Delhi for the all-important marquee event. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which was recently built.
Around the summit table, there will be a few notable absences -- with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin both opting to stay at home. Deep disagreements on Russia's war in Ukraine, the phasing out of fossil fuels and debt restructuring will make any agreements at the end of the two-day meeting difficult to come by. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. Except for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, all the country leaders will be arriving in the national capital.
On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladeshi and USA at the Prime Minister's Office.
On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.
On 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with President Macron of France. He will do a pull aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.
As New Delhi gears up to host the upcoming G20 summit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that they are taking an operational pause in their ongoing Exercise Trishul in the northern sector and that the fighter aircraft involved will not be flying between September 7 and 10, reported news agency ANI, on Thursday (September 7) citing officials.
According to reports, former Indian prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner: Report
The entry of Goods Vehicles into Delhi from across borders has been stopped in the wake of the G20 Summit. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. will be allowed to enter the city.
The movement of buses into Delhi from the Rajokari border has been stopped till 10 September due to the G20 Summit. Interstate buses are being allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi.
As New Delhi gears up to host leaders from the leaders from G20 nations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a private dinner for US President Joe Biden on Friday (Sept 8) evening.
United States President Joe Biden departed for India on Thursday (September 7) where he will be attending the G20 summit, as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin remain absent from the congregation.
On Sunday, Biden will travel to Vietnam where he is likely to improve relations with the former foe, in an effort to push back China's increasing assertion.
Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi for the G20 Summit on Friday.
