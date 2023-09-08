US President Biden departs to attend G20 summit in India

United States President Joe Biden departed for India on Thursday (September 7) where he will be attending the G20 summit, as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin remain absent from the congregation.



On Sunday, Biden will travel to Vietnam where he is likely to improve relations with the former foe, in an effort to push back China's increasing assertion.



Air Force One took off from Joint Base Andrews near Washington and will land in New Delhi, India on Friday.



"As the president heads to the G20, he's committed to working with emerging market partners to deliver big things together," said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a press briefing ahead of the summit.

"That's what we believe the world will see in New Delhi this weekend,” he added. The 80-year-old president of the United States tested negative for coronavirus just before his departure, said the White House, clearing him for travelling overseas after a scare when his wife tested positive on Monday.



On Thursday, Jill Biden also tested negative. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 meeting at a time when they have heightened geopolitical and trade tensions with the United States and India.

Biden 'disappointed' with Xi's absence

Last week, Biden said that he was "disappointed" with Xi's absence in the G20, however, the no-show of the Chinese leader's no-show gives a golden opportunity to the US president to push influence of Washington over its rival.



White House officials stated that Biden will emphasise a plan to increase emerging nations' lending power from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by some $200 billion as a good alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative of Beijing.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also not coming to the G20 summit, will be delivering a video address, said the Kremlin on Thursday, as the West continues to share tense relations with Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

White House's Sullivan said Washington wants to show that G20 can deliver at a time when BRICS is expanding. Biden is also likely to praise India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Sullivan on Tuesday said that China can choose to "play the role of spoiler" however Modi and other global leaders would "encourage them to come in a constructive way."

