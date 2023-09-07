G20: Biden to arrive in Delhi on Friday, US to make sure India has a successful summit

US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday (September 8) to attend the G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place in India's capital on September 9 and 10.

Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of participating in the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20.

He will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday. He is expected to visit the Raj Ghat Memorial to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday before departing for Vietnam.

On the eve of Biden's departure for New Delhi, the White House said on Wednesday that the US is committed to ensuring that India has a successful summit.

"We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host (the summit) this year," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"So, that's going to continue to be our commitment. During Prime Minister Modi's visit here in June, the President (Biden) and the prime minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit," she said in response to a question.

"The President is very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow," Jean-Pierre said.

While responding to a question on Biden's bilateral meeting with Modi, she said, "We are going to have more to share as we get closer to tomorrow...We are committed to making this a successful summit. We'll certainly have more information to share, certainly on the bilateral with the prime minister."

For the Summit, Delhi Police is patrolling the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor. The police officials can be seen standing on the tractor and inspecting the area that is surrounded by the Yamuna River near the Raj Ghat.

Earlier, the New Delhi Municipal Council decorated thousands of trees and installed G20 floral boards to further beautify the city's landscape ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit.

G20 Significance

Amid global uncertainties and ever-changing geo-political equations, the G20 Summit has become even more significant for several reasons, including economic coordination, global financial stability, policy cooperation, and more.

The Summit is bringing together the world's major economies, representing a significant portion of global GDP and trade. This makes it a crucial platform for economic coordination and policy discussions.

