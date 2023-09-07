India will hope to keep climate change the prime agenda of G20 Summit: Experts  

Only two days are left for the high-stakes G20 Summit to commence in India’s national capital New Delhi.

Even as India works to raise its global profile with its presidency of the G20, there has been some geo-political friction that is likely to have an impact on the marquee event.

What would be the outcome of this year’s G20 event could be anybody’s guess, but Indian officials have confirmed that climate change shall remain the hot topic of the conclave, despite friction caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s absence.

The G20 climate talks would carry forward the discussions that took place in the July meeting by the energy and climate ministers during which negotiators failed to reach a consensus on key parameters.

Climate change

Despite difficult conversations and lack of any clarity on key issues, like phasing down of fossil fuels, climate finance, means of implementing energy transition and reforms of multilateral banks (MDBs), there is some hope that the G20 heads of state and government will be able to gather minimum consensus needed to project unity among the group.

"India has already demonstrated leadership with bold and ambitious climate actions and will achieve two out of three quantifiable targets set forth in the NDC by 2030 – reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels and 40 per cent non-fossil fuel installed electricity capacity in 2030,” Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA) said.

PM Modi's G20 pitch for human-centric approach

“India now has a unique opportunity to influence other G20 nations to advance a sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition. The Indian presidency must aim to get the world back on track to limit global warming below 1.5 C as promised by countries under the Paris Agreement,” he added.

Linda Kalcher, Executive Director, Strategic Perspectives, noted that India can leverage its position and use the G20 forum to achieve key climate targets and simultaneously achieve consensus on climate aid from the developed countries.

“The G20 is a key moment for the EU to rally countries behind the target to triple renewable energy by 2030. The renewables goal can only become a success at COP28 if it comes with a financial package to ensure it can be achievable for developing countries. The EU and other rich countries can raise the stakes on climate ambition. They can lower the cost of capital and forge new economic partnerships on renewable manufacturing and deployment,” Kalcher said.

“Host-country India wants to become a champion on solar energy - it needs more public and private finance to make this a reality though.”

Can consensus be achieved without Xi and Putin's presence?

However, Li Shuo, Senior Global Policy Advisor of Greenpeace East Asia, has said that it will be challenging to achieve any climate action goals as the current geo-politics is fraught with US-China competition and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The G20 has been hamstrung by US-China competition and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This makes moving the global agenda forward extremely challenging on this platform,” Li Shuo said.

“Climate change risks becoming collateral damage at this year’s summit in India. Preparatory talks have exposed deep divisions. This does not bode well for the year-end UN climate conference in the UAE. Yet it reflects the zeitgeist of global climate politics. Bad geopolitical blood is paralysing the G20 just as severe climate impacts across the world call for more unity and ambition,” he added.