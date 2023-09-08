Rishi Sunak feels 'special' as he jokes about being referred to as 'son-in-law of India'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday (September 8), while talking to reporters on his flight to India said that his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit was "obviously special" as he joked about being referred to as the "son-in-law of India". The first British PM of Indian heritage, Sunak is married to an Indian - Akshata Murty.

Terming India as a country "very dear" to him, Sunak said that he was excited to be back. He is joined on the visit by his wife, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and is scheduled for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

“I'm heading to the G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable,” tweeted Sunak as he embarked on the three-day tour.

I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus.



Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable.



This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine.

“It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he told reporters travelling with him.

UK has flagged the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a pivotal topic on its agenda. The Downing Street has, during the summit discussions, said that India's role and influence are “vital”.

"Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20. He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality. The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin's destruction," Sunak told reporters.

His Downing Street spokesperson said the UK will use “every opportunity” to show its support for Ukraine and further foster global support as well.

“India has a vital role to play as the world's largest democracy in calling out Russia's assault on human rights and indeed democracy itself. We will use meetings with Modi or elsewhere to encourage them to use that influence to bring an end to Putin's brutal invasion," Sunak's spokesperson said.

The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are likely to also feature highly during the Modi-Sunak bilateral discussions, having just completed 12 rounds of negotiations but with no set timeframe for its conclusion.

'Looking forward to a fruitful Summit,' says PM Modi as he extends a warm welcome to Sunak

Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

"I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak said in a post on X.

I’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the #G20 summit.



I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.



Only together can we get the job done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sunak and said he was looking forward to a fruitful summit.

Welcome @RishiSunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet.

"Welcome Rishi Sunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet," Modi said on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

