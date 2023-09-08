Explained | Toxic workplace, 'crying rooms' at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. How deep is the rot?

In the world of late-night television, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has long been celebrated for its humour and entertainment value. However, recent revelations from over a dozen current and former employees in a Rolling Stone exposé suggest a stark contrast between the cheerful on-screen persona of host Jimmy Fallon and the harsh reality of the show's behind-the-scenes dynamics. Let's delve into the details of the reported toxic workplace environment at The Tonight Show, shedding light on its origins, effects, and calls for change. What is the whole shebang all about? We explain.

Who is Jimmy Fallon?

Born James Thomas Fallon on September 19, 1974, in Brooklyn, New York, he is one of the most beloved entertainers in the industry. His ascent to late-night television stardom began with his standout performances on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1998. His impressions and comedic talents made him a fan favorite. After SNL, he ventured into film and TV roles, eventually hosting Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2009. His tenure was marked by innovative segments and collaborations, solidifying his reputation as a versatile entertainer. In 2014, he took over as host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where his relatable and energetic style, along with viral digital content, has reshaped late-night TV.

Snippets from a "bad Jimmy day"

The atmosphere on the set of the show is usually characterised by warmth and congeniality, mirroring the host's amiable on-screen presence. However, as Rolling Stone reports, there are distinct "good Jimmy days" and "bad Jimmy days." One former employee recalls a particularly tense day in 2017 when Fallon's erratic behaviour during production meetings and rehearsal left many concerned about the show's future.

Many reported witnessing Fallon's unpredictability, including snapping at crew members, berating colleagues, and expressing irritation over minor issues. The pervasive fear of his mood swings created a stifling atmosphere, where employees walked on eggshells.

Toxic environment and its adverse impact

According to the accounts of two current and 14 former staffers, this toxic work environment has been festering for years. This is said to have influenced the show's ever-changing leadership teams. Nine showrunners in nine years have struggled to manage the challenges posed by Fallon's management style.

Seven former employees revealed that their mental health suffered while working on The Tonight Show. Dark jokes about self-harm were commonplace, and some would seek refuge in what they referred to as "crying rooms." These revelations underline the severe toll that the toxic work environment took on the show's staff.

Rumours about Fallon's relationship with alcohol have circulated for years. While he has denied these allegations, multiple employees claimed to have witnessed him seemingly inebriated at work. Smells of alcohol on his breath were reported on several occasions, causing concern among staff.

Employees expressed disillusionment with the Human Resources department as well, citing incidents where colleagues who approached HR were subsequently fired. HR was often seen as unhelpful, and many felt their concerns were not addressed effectively.

Working on The Tonight Show often took a toll on mental health of staffers. Anxiety attacks, weight loss, hair thinning, and weakened nail beds were common among staff members. Multiple employees sought therapy, and some even experienced suicidal thoughts due to the hostile work environment, as per the Rolling Stone report.

Employees recounted instances of Fallon's questionable conduct, including sending passive-aggressive feedback notes that felt like personal insults rather than constructive criticism. Witnesses also remembered an uncomfortable incident with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, where Fallon scolded a cue-card production member in the middle of a taping.

Silent witnesses and fear of retaliation

The fear of retaliation is palpable among those who spoke to Rolling Stone, many of whom requested anonymity. Their positions within the show varied, ranging from production crew members to office staffers and writers. Some left voluntarily due to their deteriorating mental health, while others claim they were fired. Their reluctance to speak out reflects the pervasive culture of fear that has taken root within the show.

NBC's response

In response, NBC where the show airs said in a statement, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Jimmy Fallon's apology

In a subsequent Rolling Stone article, Fallon expressed his remorse during a Zoom call, admitting that he never intended to cultivate an uncomfortable atmosphere for his colleagues. He extended his apologies to his coworkers and their loved ones. Fallon conveyed his aspiration for The Tonight Show to be an enjoyable and all-encompassing programme, committed to making it the finest show possible.

According to the employees mentioned by Rolling Stone, he conveyed, "It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

The Ellen way: Will The Tonight Show survive this firestorm?

The fate of the show in the wake of the controversy is currently a subject of speculation. While it's impossible to predict the future with certainty, we can draw some insights by looking at the example of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It faced a similar situation with allegations of a toxic work environment, and it ultimately led to the show's conclusion after its 19th season. While the decision to end that show was made by the host and production team themselves, the ensuing controversy must have played a role in its demise.

