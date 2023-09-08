Jimmy Fallon apologises after allegations of difficult work environment: 'It’s embarrassing'

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently found himself in the midst of controversy when allegations of a difficult work environment at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon surfaced in a Rolling Stone story. In a bid to address the concerns and make amends, Fallon issued an apology to his colleagues during a Zoom call with the show's staff. This incident has shed light on the importance of fostering a healthy and inclusive work environment in the entertainment industry.

In the Rolling Stone follow-up story, Fallon expressed his regret during the Zoom call, stating that he did not intend to create an atmosphere that made his colleagues uncomfortable. He acknowledged the embarrassment caused and extended his apologies to his co-workers and their families and friends. Fallon said his desire for The Tonight Show is to be a fun and inclusive program, striving to make it the best show it can be.

As per the employees cited by Rolling Stone, he said "It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

Earlier, NBC had basically denied the claims of the staffers, saying in a statement, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

What did the original report say about The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

The initial Rolling Stone story featured accounts from 16 current and former employees of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon who described a challenging work environment that, in some instances, had a detrimental impact on their mental health. These individuals chose to remain anonymous, fearing potential professional repercussions. The allegations have prompted discussions about workplace culture in the entertainment industry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE