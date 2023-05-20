Top 10 world news: G-7 deliberate on AI, Ukraine war, India to host Quad summit in 2024, and more

The Group of Seven (G-7) meet in Japan's Hiroshima dominated the news cycle worldwide as leaders acknowledged the dangers posed by Artificial Intelligence, and among other pressing needs of the world, reflected on the ongoing state of war in Ukraine. From the war's frontline, Russia's Wagner group claimed capture of strategically important Bakhmut, a claim Ukraine quickly dismissed.

Russia's Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Russian fighters had completed the capture of Bakhmut, a claim which was promptly rejected by Kyiv.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Hiroshima summit in Japan on Saturday, May 20. With India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval present by his side, this is the first time when PM Modi met Zelensky since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

World leaders, during the G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday (May 20th) emphasised the urgent need to assess the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI). They announced their plans to initiate discussions this year on the responsible use of this technology and establish a working group to address various issues related to it.

A tourist plane crash in western Switzerland on Saturday left several dead, reports said.

Regional police confirmed that a plane had crashed near Franco-Swiss border at Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, about 150 km west of Zurich.

India will host the Quad Summit in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Quad Summit 2023 taking place on the margins of the G7 summit at Hiroshima in Japan.

Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, is set to launch a text-based app to compete with Twitter, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the development. According to the report, Facebook's parent company is testing the application with influencers and select creators.

Former UK prime minister and Conservative Party politician Boris Johnson is set to become father for the eighth time. Carrie Johnson, the wife of former British prime minister took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She said the baby would arrive "in just a few weeks".

In India, the teacher-student equation has often been described with the notions of divinity in Sanskrit hymns and vedic verses. Annually, Indian students celebrate their teachers' contribution to their lives on September 5, observed as Teachers' Day in the world's most populous nation and fifth largest economy.

On Friday, Adidas announced that it will soon begin selling its leftover Yeezy sneakers worth more than $1 billion. Yes, you read that right! So, if you wish to get your hands on a pair, you'll just have to wait till the end of this month.