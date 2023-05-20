IPL 2023: CSK beat DC by 77 runs to strengthen chances for a top-two finish

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by XX runs in their last league match to stay at second position in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing a target of 224, Delhi never looked comfortable as they kept losing wickets at regular interval.

DC skipper David Warner once again was the sole batter to show some intent as he scored his sixth fifty of the season and finished on 86 off 57. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai, taking 3/22 in his four overs. CSK openers again prove their worth Chennai, after opting to bat first, once again were provided a blistering start by their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway who both scored a half-century and added 141 runs for the first wicket. Gaikwad finally was out after scoring 50-ball 79. Shivam Dube then was promoted up the order to keep the pace going and he did so by playing a blinder of 22 in just 9 balls.

Devon Conway was the third wicket to fall on 195, having scored 75 off 52 as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (20 not out off 7) then added 28 runs in 10 balls to take CSK past 200.

For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed, Anirch Nortje and Chetan Sakaria took one wicket each and those are the only wickets CSK lost during their innings. Prithvi Shaw fails, yet again Delhi once again had a horrible start to the chase as Prithvi Shaw, who had scored a fifty in his last match, failed to make an impact and got out on five. Shaw's wicket although was result of a brilliant catch at mid-off rather a poor shot which has been the reason most of the season for his dismissal.

Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw then fell cheaply as DC were left reeling 26/3 inside five overs. Yash Dhull added 49 runs with captain Warner for the fourth wicket before being dismissed for 13. Axar Patel was next to go as the chase all but go over for Delhi. They eventually for just 146 runs in 20 overs. Playoff scenarios CSK will now be hoping for a loss for Lucknow Super Giants to finish in top two. The IPL playoff format allows the top two finishers two chances of making it to the finals and the win over Delhi is the most CSK can do to ensure that they finish as two top teams after the league phase.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE