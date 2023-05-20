'Kiss Biden on top of his head', Wagner chief announces Russian capture of Bakhmut; Kyiv denies

Russia's Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Russian fighters had completed the capture of Bakhmut, a claim which was promptly rejected by Kyiv.

Appearing in front of a line of fighters holding Russian flags and Wagner banners, Prigozhin made the claim in a video posted on Telegram.

"Today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken," Prigozhin said. "We completely took the whole city, from house to house."

Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters: "This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut."

Currently at the end of its 15th month, the battle for control over Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest battle of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Here, WION's Sneha Swaminathan explains the strategic significance of Bakhmut in WION Datalabs

The Wagner group's chief said that his forces would withdraw from Bakhmut from May 25 for recoupment and rest and hand over the control to regular Russian army. Kiss Biden on top of his head: Wagner chief to Zelensky Wagner chief's video announcing Russian capture of Bakhmut coincided with the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in Japan's Hiroshima on the sidelines of Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

Prigozhin taunted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his meeting with Biden.

ALSO READ | Wagner group will soon cease to exist: Founder tells war blogger

Addressing Zelenskyy, Prigozhin said: "Today when you see Biden, kiss him on the top of his head, say hi to him from me."

Meanwhile, Prigozhin also repeated his grievances towards regular Russian army and defence ministry in Moscow. He said that his forces suffered far heavier losses because of the inadequate support and ammunition supplies from the army.

Because of Russian bureaucracy and the "whims" of Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, "five times more guys died than they should have", he said in Saturday's video. Capture of Bakhmut Russia's key immediate war aim: British intelligence British defence intelligence said on Saturday it was "highly likely" that Russia had deployed up to several battalions to reinforce the Bakhmut sector, following Ukrainian tactical gains on the flanks of the town. It said this represented a "notable commitment by the Russian command".

"Russia's leadership likely continue to see capturing Bakhmut as the key immediate war aim which would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict," it said on Twitter.

ALSO WATCH | Wagner Chief Prigozhin offered to share positions of Russian troops: Report × Prigozhin has himself acknowledged that Bakhmut, a city of 70,000 people before the war, had no strategic significance, but it took on huge symbolic importance for both sides because of the sheer intensity of the fighting and the scale of losses.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE