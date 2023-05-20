Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers worth $1 billion later this month

On Friday, Adidas announced that it will soon begin selling its leftover Yeezy sneakers worth more than $1 billion. Yes, you read that right! So, if you wish to get your hands on a pair, you'll just have to wait till the end of this month.

The proceeds will be donated to various anti-racism groups including the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, says the German sportswear giant.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products," said Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden in a statement. "Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organisations and stakeholders we spoke to. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it."

adidas Yeezy Page loaded on India site earlier today



Restock could be going down June 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/WffeY7fYns — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) May 18, 2023

Ever since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 because of his anti-semitic comments on social media and in interviews, Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers. This will be the first time since the incident the brand will restock the Yeezy collection.