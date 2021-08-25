Top 10 world news: Afghan evacuees had ISIS connection, 652,000 new smokers in pandemic, and more

More than a week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the commanders of the Afghan Army said that they have "been betrayed by politics and presidents". Meanwhile, as per media reports, as many as 100 Afghan evacuees who have been rescued from Kabul and are potential candidates for Special Immigration Visas (SIV) may have close ties with ISIS. Addressing the same issue, former President Donald Trump took an aim at US president Joe Biden's Afghan policy and expressed concern that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation process.

Afghan army was betrayed by politics and presidents: Commander

Lieutenant general Sami Sadat of Afghanistan army launched a harsh attack on the US and Afghan governments, saying that politics and presidents had failed his Army.

Nearly 100 Afghan evacuees may have ties with Islamic State: Reports

United States government officials have warned that nearly 100 Afghan evacuees are on intelligence agency watch lists and may be related to terrorist groups like Islamic State.

Trump takes aim at Biden's Afghan policy, alleges thousands of terrorists might have been airlifted out of Kabul

"Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the military before our citizens," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Exclusive: Resistance will not die in Afghanistan, says late anti-Taliban leader's brother

Speaking exclusively with WION, Ahmad Wali Massoud, the brother of the legendary anti-Taliban warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud described the situation in Afghanistan as "chaotic".

US columnist lands in soup for saying Indian food is based on just 'one spice'

Gene Weingarten, a food critic did not think so. In his article in Washington Post, Weingarten said that entire Indian cuisine was based on 'one spice'. He said that Indian food was just 'curry'.

After Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan-Pakistan trade increased by 50%

The trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has grown by 50% in the previous week following the Taliban's capture of Afghan borders and dry ports.

Sri Lanka bans 'drunk driving' of elephants, revamps animal protection law

A new animal protection law in Sri Lanka will mandate that captive elephants receive their own biometric ID cards and that riders of the animals aren't permitted to drink on the job.

Amazon fires employee for taking too many loo breaks

Maria Jennite Olivero claims her bosses at the Amazon warehouse did not believe her when she told them about her medical condition and sued her for taking too many loo breaks.

Nearly 652,000 people have started smoking in pandemic: Study

As per the data, nearly 652,000 young adults, aged between 18 to 34 years, have picked up the habit of smoking since the pandemic began.

One-person town in Nebraska gets another resident, but only on paper

The name of the other resident is Noise. But he is not real. He was created by an algorithm in order to protect Eiler's personal information, said Census Bureau.