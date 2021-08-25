Amazon fires employee for taking too many loo breaks

Amazon has gained a negative association with hard work and a recent legal notice by an ex-employee is making things worse for the e-commerce website.

The ecommerce giant apparently fired an employee for going to the loo several times during her shift. Reportedly, the woman was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome and had to use the washroom six to seven times a day.

However, the Amazon officials did not agree with her medical condition and decided that she was not fit for her role in the company.

After she was sacked from the company due to this reason, she decided to get her justice by suing the company, which has already faced controversies regarding labour harassment in the recent past.

Maria Jennite Olivero claims her bosses at the Amazon warehouse did not believe her when she told them about her medical condition. They then gave her a five-day deadline to procure a certificate from her doctor. When she failed to procure it in that given time, she was sacked. Although she got a certificate soon after, it was too late for her.

Olivero has, therefore, now decided to sue the company for discriminating against her and she is seeking damages for nearly $75,000 for the unfair dismissal.

However, Amazon has hit back to the claim. The ecommerce giant calculated her wages from the day she was fired and said the total wages she lost amount to $17,000 only.

An update on this case is yet to come.