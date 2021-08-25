US columnist lands in soup for saying Indian food is based on just 'one spice'

You're out the whole day, you come home and eat some spicy Chicken curry. Your plate also has a chutney. After dinner, just before bed, you have a glass of milk spiced up with a blend that does NOT make it spicy but a delightful drink. And when you are just about to hit the bed, you read some food critic saying that Indian cuisine is based on 'one spice'. And you lose your sleep laughing incredulously.

Indian food can make encyclopedias sweat if they try to describe each and every dish. And the spices may require volumes with their literally thousands of combinations.

But Gene Weingarten, a food critic did not think so. In his article in Washington Post, Weingarten said that entire Indian cuisine was based on 'one spice'. He said that Indian food was just 'curry'.

This most definitely set social media on fire. Weingarten was accused of being ignorant and even racist. Washington DC-based lawyer Rabia O'chaudry reminded Weingarten that Indians put 8 spices just in the morning Omlette.

"You are a absolute idiot @geneweingarten. We even put 8 spices in our omelets," she tweeted.

New Jersey Governor Phill Murphy called Indian cuisine "A symphony of spices and flavor as diverse as the country itself".

Weingarten had it coming from celebrities as well. Here's what Salman Rushdie said.

Padma Lakshmi had the choicest words for Weingarten as well.

It is not known whether all this pressure or an epiphany caused it. But Weingarten apologised. Washington Post published a clarification as well.

"From start to finish plus the illo, the column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d---head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies.(Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.)" he tweeted.

Though it's worth noting that Gene Weingarten had previously tweeted "...I take nothing back". The tweet has since been deleted.