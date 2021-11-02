Tokyo train attack: Man dressed as 'Joker' wanted to 'kill lots of people'

The man who carried out the attack on a train in Japan last week wanted to reportedly "kill lots of people" on Halloween night.

Kyota Hattori, 24, was reportedly dressed as the "Joker" stabbed and injured passengers and sent fire flares on the train in Tokyo.

The attack sent a wave of panic among train passengers who were seen escaping from windows. Hattori reportedly told the police,"I wanted to kill lots of people, I wanted the death penalty."

Reports said he calmly smoked a cigarette before carrying out the attack and was carrying fluids in plastic bottles. Hattori reportedly admired the "Joker" in the Batman movie.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder. At least 18 people were injured in the attack as passengers fled the train filled with smoke.

Reports say one person is still in critical condition. Tokyo's Shibuya district was full of party-goers on Halloween night as Hattori reportedly said he wore the attire especially for the attack.

The authorities described the attack as "atrocious and brutal". The train station is said to be one of the busiest in the world. Japanese media described it as a "Halloween stunt."

The horrific incident occurred as Japanese citizens went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the lower house of parliament.

In August, Tokyo's subway station was hit with an acid attack as two people suffered burns.

(With inputs from Agencies)