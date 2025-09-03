/The elephant took a turn, and reasonable people are panicking: How India getting closer to China and Russia is making the West take note

The past three to four days saw a frenzy of diplomacy from India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hobnobbing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and resetting ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China. This move appeared to be a deliberate counter to—and defiance of—US President Donald Trump’s punitive measures against New Delhi for its purchase of Russian oil, including the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. While Trump remains adamant that he will not relent on these duties, a host of leaders, analysts and experts are cautioning against this heavy‑handed approach. Their core argument is simple: India’s independent foreign policy is its strength, and it must not be undermined.

‘We will lose this game’: A president's blunt warning to the US on India ties

Among the most urgent warnings came from Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland. Speaking about the SCO summit, he said that unless the West adopts "a more cooperative, more dignified foreign policy, especially with regard to Global South countries such as India, we are going to lose this game." He described the summit as a reminder that, in his view, the SCO is actively trying to weaken Western unity.

'Trump undermining decades of strategic trust'

US Congressman Ro Khanna, known for his vocal support for India on Capitol Hill, accused Trump’s tariffs of being akin to a "five‑alarm fire" that threatens decades of bipartisan strategic cooperation. He warned that the extraordinary 50 per cent tariffs risk accomplishing what years of diplomacy could not: pushing India closer to Russia and China.

'India is a proud civilisation. Treat it that way'

Former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague offered a timely reminder of India’s enduring strategic autonomy, rooted in its post‑independence non‑aligned stance. He cautioned US policymakers that India, proud and independent, will not back down in the face of economic coercion; indeed, "If you hit India with tariffs, it won’t back down. It will go work with somebody else."

'Trump shredded decades of Western efforts'

John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor, delivered a scathing critique of the current US approach. He said that Trump has "shredded decades of efforts" to draw India closer to the West and away from Soviet‑era ties, arguing that the tariff policy has handed Xi Jinping a significant geopolitical opening. He stated that Modi’s appearance alongside Putin and Xi was a “substantial gain for China’s Xi.”

SCO summit a significant setback for the US, warn experts

David Ignatius, veteran foreign affairs commentator, described the visuals of Modi and Putin standing together at the Tianjin summit as "a significant setback for the United States." He argued that India’s shifting orientation toward Russia and China undermines diplomacy that has been conducted since the George W Bush presidency.

America ‘might as well go home’ if India, China, Russia unite

Ed Price, a global markets analyst and former British trade official, issued a stark warning: if India were to align strategically with China and Russia, "America will not be able to compete in the 21st century. We might as well go home."

'We need India to counter China, we can’t do it alone'

Mary Kissel, former senior adviser in the US State Department, emphasised the indispensability of India in countering China’s rise. She asserted, "If we are serious about China being the greatest threat to the United States, then we need India. It’s just a fact. We can’t fight the Chinese alone in the Asia‑Pacific."

She added that India brings heft that is essential alongside other partners like Japan and Australia.

Media commentary underscores broader realignment

Commentators across outlets such as Reuters, The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal have pointed out that India’s warm participation in the SCO amid escalating US tariffs signals a geopolitical realignment that could profoundly challenge Western influence in Asia.

While some observers view the summit as symbolic, they caution that symbols often herald real shifts.

What is the common refrain? India is not a pawn in any Great Game

Taken together, the responses are strikingly clear: India is no longer a pawn in big‑power diplomacy, it plays by its own rules.

The West now faces a choice: engage with India with respect for its autonomy, or stand by as it drift strategically and economically toward its rivals.

The elephant has taken a turn, and reasonable people are panicking. The question is, will Washington DC take note?

