/PM Modi: Growth momentum to fast-track 3rd largest economy goal

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:59 IST
India's economy continues to shine despite global turbulence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted a strong 7.8% GDP growth in Q1, crediting structural reforms and resilience amid economic uncertainty. In his remarks, he also took a subtle jab at protectionist policies practiced by some global powers, asserting India’s commitment to open markets and inclusive growth. As other major economies struggle, India’s momentum remains a key global talking point.