/WATCH | Viral moments of Modi, Putin, Xi from the SCO Summit spark meme fest

Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen uniting, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen awkwardly standing left out. Several key moments captured during the leaders’ meeting have gone viral on social media, sparking a meme fest.

Check out the viral memes

In this video, Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping are seen talking. However, what’s more interesting is that, as people wonder what the leaders may be talking about, a dubbed version of the clip has gone viral on social media, claiming to be “leaked audio from SCO”. The viral video has sparked laughter on social media.

In the dubbed clip, the three leaders mock “Donald Tariff” as they talk about 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India. Referring to US President Donald Trump claiming that he stopped many wars, the leaders then say Trump may steal the credit for uniting us three. In the next scene, the Pakistani PM is seen standing as PM Modi and Putin seem to ignore him and walk past him.

Several other memes surfaced on social media.

A person wrote sharing a picture from the SCO Summit, “Shebaz Sharif was looking like a beggar in the SCO meeting. Narendra Modi stole the show.”

Another person shared a clip of Modi, Putin, and Xi with a caption, “Me & my friends: Last minute preparation before that one hard Exam. We are cooked.”

One user wrote, “I wonder what they’re talking about.”

Another meme surfaced showing the reaction of Pakistanis with the caption: “Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, calling for perpetrators behind the attack to be brought to justice.”

Several social media users commented laughing emojis below the memes and saying, “This is epic,” and “Savage”.