/Confused America! Trump slams India on trade hours after US embassy praises ties — Is it impact of Modi-Xi-Putin SCO meet?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a successful Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. This was his first visit to China in seven years, and it marked a ‘new momentum’ in the India-China relationship. The Indian PM also showed the world his special bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he travelled with him in the same car. Amid this, the US has sent a contrasting message about the ongoing tariff war with India. On one hand, US President Donald Trump slammed New Delhi for ‘one-sided’ trade relations with America and claimed that India has offered zero tariff; on the other hand, the US Embassy quoted State Secretary Marco Rubio to claim the ‘new heights’ in the India-US relationship. While clarity on America's stance is needed, one thing is for sure: the SCO Summit and the photo-op of the Asian leaders were closely watched and tracked by the White House.

Trump's ‘no tariff’ statement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump on Monday (Sep 1) had a meltdown over India-US trade ties and claimed that it has been a ‘one-sided disaster.’ Making a big claim, Trump said that New Delhi has offered a zero tariff, adding a cautionary note of ‘it’s getting late.’ Calling his claims a ‘simple fact’, Trump justified his tariffs on India. “What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little - Until now, a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades… It has been a totally one-sided disaster," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

US Embassy's post about India-US ties

Earlier in the day, the US embassy shared a post on X about ties with India “touching new heights.” It was posted at the exact time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promoted the hashtag #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople and was quoted by the US Embassy, stating that the United States and India have a defining relationship in the 21st century, and it continues to reach new heights. Rubio's statement, quoted by the US Embassy, was made when he wished India on its Independence Day on Aug 15.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy. The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio had said in a post. The post by the US Embassy also came amid the absence of the US ambassador to India for months. While Trump appointed Sergio Gor to the post in late August, he has yet to take charge. The description of the page says: “This account will remain dormant until the new U.S. Ambassador to India arrives.”

Confused US amid Modi-Putin-Xi bonhomie in the US

America's focus on ties with India comes at a time when the world witnessed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visible bonhomie at the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. For days, Trump's hawk Peter Navarro criticised India for its oil purchase from Russia. Navarro described New Delhi as “nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin,” going to the extent of calling the Russia-Ukraine war ‘Modi’s war.' He claimed that Americans are paying because India is buying from Russia, and India's oil companies are profiteering from it.

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India on July 1. Punishing India for buying Russian oil, Trump imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent. In all, Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India is now in effect. While the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment towards farmers and small businesses and pushed for the 'swadeshi' message, India's Ministry of External Affairs, in response to Trump's tariff war, said that Indian businesses are based on its national interests. The timing of US statements coincides with PM Modi's meeting with world leaders, especially Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, during the now-concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).