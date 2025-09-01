India's clout on the global stage can be summed up in two car rides and body language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China on Sunday and Monday (Sep 1). While the bonhomie of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin was evident in photos and videos, the newfound warmth between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping caught the interest of observers. Here is Modi at SCO as a story of car rides and close interactions.

Modi got Xis' favoured car at SCO summit

According to media reports, Xi provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Hongqi L5 limousine for his official commute at Tianjin for the SCO summit. This is being seen as a diplomatic gesture, as Xi prefers the same model for his state visits. The Hongui L5 is also seen as a "Made in China" symbol. The car is part of the iconic "Red Flag" series that Xi used on several occasions, including his 2019 state visit to India.

Modi shared ride with Putin for bilateral meeting at SCO

On Monday, Modi and Putin were photographed together on the passenger seat of the same car, as they proceeded for a bilateral meeting after the summit's main event. They were sitting in Putin's official Aurus Senat limousine.

This is in fact a repeat of a similar ride the two leaders shared in July 2024 during Modi's visit to Russia in a different electric vehicle at Putin's residence.

Body language and bonhomie of Modi, Putin and Xi were unmissable at SCO summit

The coming together of Modi, Putin and Xi came amid US President Donald Trump's tariff wars and punishment of India for buying Russian oil, which, according to the US, is fuelling the Ukraine war.

From the photos and videos of the summit, their body language exuded bonhomie. Modi displayed notable warmth with both Xi and Putin, in a sign of strategic realignments amid global tensions.

Upon his arrival in Tianjin, Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial gesture, including a child presenting flowers, and Xi personally greeted him at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the Chinese parliament.

Modi's use of the Hongqi L5 limousine is being seen as a sign of respect for a global leader.

In their bilateral discussions, Modi and Xi discussed stabilising the ties rocked by recent border tensions. Modi stressed peace and progress, while Xi highlighted that India and China are two great civilisations, while noting the importance of ‘the elephant and dragon dancing together.’'

Modi's personal huddles with Putin at SCO

At the summit as well as their one-on-one interactions, Modi’s rapport with Putin was visible, with one photo capturing the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looking on, almost ignored, while the Indian PM and Russian leader were having an animated conversation. The two leaders discussed the deep bilateral ties, including trade and defence. Putin praised Modi for trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict, while Modi reaffirmed India’s role in fostering peace.